D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $827,000 Stock Holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,733 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,911 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PGT Innovations worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGTI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PGT Innovations by 3,844.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock worth $74,426 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.47. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $28.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $271.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.42 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

