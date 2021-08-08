SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is a medical technology company which focused on the design, development and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. The company also offers orthobiologics and spinal fusion hardware solutions. SeaSpine Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Vista, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66. SeaSpine has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $194,324.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 267,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

