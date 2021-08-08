Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) PT Lowered to $26.50

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $31.00 to $26.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

RUTH opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $28.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.80 million, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 2.42.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,915 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,714 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

