$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDRX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 71,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 209,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $17.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

