$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.57. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $36.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of -260.64, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $38.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 65,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

