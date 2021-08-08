SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $18.47 on Thursday. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.14.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SecureWorks will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,115,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,929,000 after purchasing an additional 194,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 27,814 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 113.2% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 549,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 291,872 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SecureWorks by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 172,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

