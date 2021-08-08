National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) Stake Lifted by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 80.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NPK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,053,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth $5,152,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in National Presto Industries by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NPK opened at $89.28 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.49 and a 1 year high of $117.87. The company has a market capitalization of $628.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.57.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

