Credit Suisse Group Boosts Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $115.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.36.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $97.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -119.97. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $97.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

