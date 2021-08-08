Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 52.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SEI Investments were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,825,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in SEI Investments by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,260,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,792,000 after buying an additional 818,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in SEI Investments by 33,888.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 469,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,599,000 after buying an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 662,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,389,000 after buying an additional 199,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SEI Investments by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,029,000 after buying an additional 197,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $61.72 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.98.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

