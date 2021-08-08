MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will report $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million.

MAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $272,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Perine sold 4,100 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $153,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,627.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,790,299.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,118,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,665 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,184,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 3,531.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after purchasing an additional 285,156 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MediaAlpha by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,140,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 250,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAX opened at $30.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.03. MediaAlpha has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $70.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -216.71.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.