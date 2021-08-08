TD Securities Boosts Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target to C$25.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.25 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.

Shares of OTCMKTS KMMPF opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.51. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

