Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Sells $975,216.06 in Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ENTG opened at $121.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Entegris by 123.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,623,000 after purchasing an additional 200,396 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 169.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after acquiring an additional 219,539 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

