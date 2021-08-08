Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Increased to C$22.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on KMMPF. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.53.

OTCMKTS:KMMPF opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $16.97.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

