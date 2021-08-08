Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 2,724.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SMART Global were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the first quarter valued at $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SMART Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SMART Global by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SMART Global by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 87,362 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.61 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $437.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

SGH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

In related news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,034,147 shares of company stock valued at $153,044,865 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

