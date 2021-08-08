Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,140,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,028,000 after buying an additional 561,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,326,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,086,000 after purchasing an additional 119,642 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,313,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $42,985,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.80.

HWC stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.67. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently -144.00%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

