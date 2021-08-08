The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Sells $355,485.00 in Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $66.40 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 202,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 148,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 20,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,651,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,688,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,591,000 after buying an additional 55,652 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

