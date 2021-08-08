Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Buys $427,896.00 in Stock

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK) Director Adam K. Peterson purchased 37,800 shares of Nicholas Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $427,896.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam K. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 3,311 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $37,248.75.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 18,050 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $201,077.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 27,163 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $298,249.74.

On Friday, June 4th, Adam K. Peterson purchased 39,733 shares of Nicholas Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $436,268.34.

Shares of NICK opened at $11.41 on Friday. Nicholas Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.45.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nicholas Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,177,272 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,385,000 after purchasing an additional 88,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Nicholas Financial Company Profile

Nicholas Financial, Inc operates as a consumer finance company in the United States. The company engages in acquiring and servicing automobile finance installment contracts for the purchase of new and used automobiles and light trucks. It also originates direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

