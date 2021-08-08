Andres Villareal Sells 49,194 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) insider Andres Villareal sold 49,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $495,383.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.16 on Friday. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $12.36. The firm has a market cap of $929.70 million, a P/E ratio of -84.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.35.
MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.67% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, analysts predict that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MoneyGram International from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.
