Eaton Vance Management Invests $47,000 in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1,038.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 179.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

TGNA opened at $17.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 17.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

