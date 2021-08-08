Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 29.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DRH stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.55.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.