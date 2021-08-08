Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Increased to $37.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TBPH. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $196,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $290,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

