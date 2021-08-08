SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its target price hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SSR Mining has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.33.

SSRM opened at $16.55 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 15.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,516,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,006 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 13.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 392,255 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,333,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,613,000 after acquiring an additional 350,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $51,018,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 310.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,993,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,471,000 after buying an additional 1,507,560 shares during the last quarter. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

