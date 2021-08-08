Craig Hallum Boosts Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $153.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an underweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.56.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM opened at $107.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.03. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.91 and a beta of 0.27.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,915. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 342,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,773,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 68,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 301,320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,592,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 186.2% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 36,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after buying an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.