Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,646,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,158,000 after buying an additional 3,501,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,598,000 after buying an additional 2,725,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,738,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,724,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,358,000 after buying an additional 1,103,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,217,000 after buying an additional 1,045,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

COLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $266,165.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,360.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE COLD opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -744.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.75. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $41.02.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.