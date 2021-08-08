TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TELA Bio Inc. is a commercial stage medical technology company. It is focused on the designing, developing and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company offers a portfolio of advanced reinforced tissue matrices. TELA Bio Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $13.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $197.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 56.47% and a negative net margin of 145.90%. On average, research analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $96,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 126,020 shares of company stock worth $1,587,902. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 122,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $432,000. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

