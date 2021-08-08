Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Natuzzi as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natuzzi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natuzzi from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:NTZ opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $178.94 million, a P/E ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.64. Natuzzi S.p.A. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $23.11.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.35 million during the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%.

Natuzzi Company Profile

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, home accessories, and wall units.

