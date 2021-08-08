Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $152,000 in Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Indonesia Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INDO opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.36. Indonesia Energy Co. Limited has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $11.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Indonesia Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

