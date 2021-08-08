Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 748,800 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 863,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 587,470 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 918.0% in the 1st quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 256,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 231,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DFPH opened at $9.91 on Friday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $11.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.98.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

