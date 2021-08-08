Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 40,661 Shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 122,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,661 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 500.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals by 363.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 171,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 134,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARPO. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARPO opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The firm has a market cap of $97.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds that activate Tie2 for the treatment of ocular disease and vascular stabilization. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule inhibitor of vascular endothelial protein tyrosine phosphatase , which has completed phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy, as well as has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with open angle glaucoma/ocular hypertension.

