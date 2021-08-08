Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 12,234 Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 127.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 489.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 376,935 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PHD opened at $11.41 on Friday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

