Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Stock Position Raised by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,458 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entasis Therapeutics were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 29,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 26,337 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 6,268,975 shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,537,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETTX opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.88. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $3.74.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

