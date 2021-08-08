IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) Shares Up 3%

IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) shares traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08.

About IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

