Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Salem Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SALM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

NASDAQ:SALM opened at $2.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.80 million, a P/E ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $3.94.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.24%. As a group, analysts expect that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

