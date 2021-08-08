The Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Trading 3.2% Higher

The Flowr Co. (CVE:FLWR) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 167,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 466,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of The Flowr from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. ATB Capital reduced their target price on The Flowr from C$0.45 to C$0.35 in a report on Monday, May 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$63.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis in Canada. It also has operations in Canada, Europe, and Australia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

