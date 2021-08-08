MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Trading Down 15.7%

Shares of MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) fell 15.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 35,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77.

MDxHealth Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Italy, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients.

