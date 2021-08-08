Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accuray registered growth in Service and Product revenues during the fiscal 2021 third quarter. Solid demand for Radixact, CyberKnife and TomoTherapy platforms drove the top line. Gross orders rose in the quarter too. The 510(k) FDA clearance for Accuray’s ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System including regulatory clearance for the same in Japan is a positive. Continued uptake of its latest innovations like Synchrony real-time motion tracking and delivery adaptation on Radixact along with its latest generation of Cyberknife S7 system buoys optimism. A strong liquidity is impressive. Accuray’s revenues in the quarter were better-than-expected. Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. Yet, Accuray’s lower-than-expected earnings raise apprehension. Contraction of both margins is also concerning.”

Get Accuray alerts:

ARAY opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accuray has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $370.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 679,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 900.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 450,354 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 423,493 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,404,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after buying an additional 355,160 shares during the period. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in shares of Accuray by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.