Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Accuray registered growth in Service and Product revenues during the fiscal 2021 third quarter. Solid demand for Radixact, CyberKnife and TomoTherapy platforms drove the top line. Gross orders rose in the quarter too. The 510(k) FDA clearance for Accuray’s ClearRT Helical kVCT Imaging for the Radixact System including regulatory clearance for the same in Japan is a positive. Continued uptake of its latest innovations like Synchrony real-time motion tracking and delivery adaptation on Radixact along with its latest generation of Cyberknife S7 system buoys optimism. A strong liquidity is impressive. Accuray’s revenues in the quarter were better-than-expected. Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. Yet, Accuray’s lower-than-expected earnings raise apprehension. Contraction of both margins is also concerning.”
ARAY opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accuray has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $6.01. The firm has a market cap of $370.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.27 and a beta of 1.86.
About Accuray
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.
