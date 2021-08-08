Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Trading Down 0.8%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) dropped 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.75 and last traded at $61.75. Approximately 336 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.25.

Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.67.

Aalberts N.V. operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Installation Technology, Material Technology, Climate Technology, and Industrial Technology. The Installation Technology segment develops, manufactures, and sells piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in buildings and industrial markets.

