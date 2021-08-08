Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX) shot up 11.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.35. 1,725 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14.

Key Energy Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

