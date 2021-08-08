Piper Sandler Trims Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Target Price to $25.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tivity Health’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TVTY. Zacks Investment Research raised Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Tivity Health from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tivity Health presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.86.

NASDAQ TVTY opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Tivity Health has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $27.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 649.58% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 22.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 68.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 584,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after purchasing an additional 237,650 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $265,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Tivity Health in the first quarter valued at $313,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

