Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Upland Software from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upland Software has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.25.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.93. Upland Software has a one year low of $32.45 and a one year high of $53.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 52,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,192,929.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $3,342,281 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 716.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,261,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,385 shares during the period. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 77.8% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,063,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,167,000 after purchasing an additional 465,081 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth about $16,922,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 32.2% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,420,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,038,000 after purchasing an additional 345,778 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 149.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 283,677 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

