DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Raised to $65.00

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DOCN. KeyCorp boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

DigitalOcean stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $63.48.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08). Equities analysts predict that DigitalOcean will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 140.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at $93,000. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

