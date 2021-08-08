Credit Suisse Group Lowers CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target to $23.00

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. CommScope has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.84.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CommScope by 21.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,539,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,165,000 after buying an additional 1,519,018 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 463.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,999,000 after buying an additional 1,392,471 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 1,140.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,212,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,621,000 after buying an additional 1,114,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in CommScope by 66.1% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,564,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,398,000 after buying an additional 1,021,185 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

