Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Veru presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $557.79 million, a PE ratio of -233.26 and a beta of 0.60. Veru has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $24.57.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. Research analysts expect that Veru will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

