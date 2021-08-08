Barrington Research Increases Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target to $116.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $97.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 31.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 16.6% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

