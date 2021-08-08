Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

TPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $64.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 0.97. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.39.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.