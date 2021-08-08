12,223 Shares in OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OP Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 84,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OP Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OPBK opened at $10.73 on Friday. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30.

OP Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from OP Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th.

OP Bancorp Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

