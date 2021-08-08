Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,221 INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INMB. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 1,223.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. INmune Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMB opened at $15.83 on Friday. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.28 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.71.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other INmune Bio news, insider Mark William Lowdell sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $117,117.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,038,028.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Schroeder sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,539 over the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About INmune Bio

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

