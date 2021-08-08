Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 209,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 653,689 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tidewater were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tidewater by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tidewater in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Sunday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.11. Tidewater Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $15.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.56.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 58.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter.

Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

