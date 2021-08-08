Jane Street Group LLC Invests $125,000 in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTAQ. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter worth $12,727,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $9,494,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $6,356,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ventoux CCM Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,917,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $2,741,000. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTAQ opened at $9.93 on Friday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

