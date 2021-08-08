Jane Street Group LLC Has $139,000 Stock Position in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 114.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,872 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,007,000 after purchasing an additional 641,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $3,685,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 505,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $138.50 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.35. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 43.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

